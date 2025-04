Olynyk (Achilles) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Bucks.

After a forgettable eight-point performance in Tuesday's loss to the Nets, Olynyk will be on the shelf for Thursday's game in Milwaukee due to an Achilles issue. The Pelicans will likely turn to Karlo Matkovic and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl to help pick up the slack in the frontcourt.