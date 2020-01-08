Play

Williams (back) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Bulls.

Williams' back apparently flared up during pregame warmups, leaving his status up in the air for Wednesday's game vs. Chicago. Even if he's cleared to play, Williams doesn't figure to play a significant role for New Orleans; he's averaging zero points and 2.3 rebounds across 9.5 minutes over his past six games.

