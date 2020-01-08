Pelicans' Kenrich Williams: Added to injury report
Williams (back) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Bulls.
Williams' back apparently flared up during pregame warmups, leaving his status up in the air for Wednesday's game vs. Chicago. Even if he's cleared to play, Williams doesn't figure to play a significant role for New Orleans; he's averaging zero points and 2.3 rebounds across 9.5 minutes over his past six games.
More News
-
Pelicans' Kenrich Williams: Insignificant role Friday•
-
Pelicans' Kenrich Williams: Heads to bench•
-
Pelicans' Kenrich Williams: Everything but points in loss•
-
Pelicans' Kenrich Williams: Fails to score•
-
Pelicans' Kenrich Williams: Logs 25 minutes in return to lineup•
-
Pelicans' Kenrich Williams: Set to play Thursday•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...