Williams produced 12 points (5-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt), eight rebounds, and three assists in 30 minutes during Saturday's 113-108 loss to the Spurs.

Williams was excellent for the third straight game, helping lead an improbable comeback, albeit one that fell short in the end. Starting power forward Solomon Hill saw just 11 minutes while Williams once again thrived off the bench. It's unclear yet whether Anthony Davis (finger) will suit up again for the Pelicans this season, and the same can be said about Nikola Mirotic (calf) and Julius Randle (ankle), as all three could be traded before the deadline. Moreover, Davis could be shut down for the rest of the campaign if he remains on the roster, so Williams has some appeal for fantasy owners who can afford to (or need to) take a gamble.