Pelicans' Kenrich Williams: Another solid outing in loss
Williams produced 12 points (5-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt), eight rebounds, and three assists in 30 minutes during Saturday's 113-108 loss to the Spurs.
Williams was excellent for the third straight game, helping lead an improbable comeback, albeit one that fell short in the end. Starting power forward Solomon Hill saw just 11 minutes while Williams once again thrived off the bench. It's unclear yet whether Anthony Davis (finger) will suit up again for the Pelicans this season, and the same can be said about Nikola Mirotic (calf) and Julius Randle (ankle), as all three could be traded before the deadline. Moreover, Davis could be shut down for the rest of the campaign if he remains on the roster, so Williams has some appeal for fantasy owners who can afford to (or need to) take a gamble.
More News
-
Pelicans' Kenrich Williams: Career-high scoring night•
-
Pelicans' Kenrich Williams: Huge night on glass•
-
Pelicans' Kenrich Williams: Sits out blowout win•
-
Pelicans' Kenrich Williams: Recalled from G League•
-
Pelicans' Kenrich Williams: Sent to G League•
-
Pelicans' Kenrich Williams: Inactive Monday•
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...