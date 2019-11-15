Pelicans' Kenrich Williams: Another solid showing in win
Williams compiled eight points (3-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt), 10 rebounds, three assists, three steals and one block in 31 minutes during Thursday's 132-127 win over the Clippers.
Williams drew another start alongside center Derrick Favors and contributed across every statistical category. Williams finished two points shy of a double-double, and his scoring is probably his least consistent area of production. With that being said, Williams may very well hold down the fort as the starting power forward until Zion Williamson (knee) joins the rotation sometime next month.
