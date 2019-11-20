Williams recorded eight points (2-3 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 13 rebounds, three steals, one assist and one block in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 115-104 win over the Trail Blazers.

Williams has hauled in double-digit boards in four of the last five games, including a season high in this one. Furthermore, this is the third time the sophomore forward has swiped three steals through 14 appearances this season. He's absolutely everywhere on the defensive end, and he's a capable passer, ball-handler and spot-up shooter as well. It remains to be seen how involved he will be once Zion Williamson (knee) joins the rotation in the next month or so, but Williams is certainly making the case that he deserves a steady role going forward.