Williams amassed nine points (3-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt), five rebounds, five steals, and four assists in 29 minutes during Friday's 127-104 loss to the Raptors.

Williams finished with a career high in steals while filling up the stat sheet across multiple categories. The Pelicans have slotted Williams in at both forward spots and he continues to showcase his versatility on both ends of the court. With a large share of his shot attempts coming from beyond the arc, his overall field goal percentage typically suffers. Nevertheless, Williams is clearly one of the players that the team is funneling minutes toward down the stretch this season, and that's highly unlikely to change.