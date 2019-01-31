Williams finished with 21 points (8-14 FG, 5-9 3Pt), eight rebounds, three assists, and two blocks in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 105-99 loss to Denver.

Williams exploded for a career-high 21 points Wednesday, also setting career marks in assists, blocks, and three-pointers. That makes two strong performances for Williams who is cashing in on his opportunity. The future of a number of Pelicans players is certainly far from clear meaning Williams could have some short-term value. This kind of production should not be expected on a nightly basis but he is a player worth considering if you are a risk taker.