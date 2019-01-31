Pelicans' Kenrich Williams: Career-high scoring night
Williams finished with 21 points (8-14 FG, 5-9 3Pt), eight rebounds, three assists, and two blocks in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 105-99 loss to Denver.
Williams exploded for a career-high 21 points Wednesday, also setting career marks in assists, blocks, and three-pointers. That makes two strong performances for Williams who is cashing in on his opportunity. The future of a number of Pelicans players is certainly far from clear meaning Williams could have some short-term value. This kind of production should not be expected on a nightly basis but he is a player worth considering if you are a risk taker.
More News
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 16
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...