Pelicans' Kenrich Williams: Clinches roster spot
Williams has secured a spot on the Pelicans' 15-man roster heading into Wednesday's season opener against the Rockets, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
After going undrafted out of TCU in June, Williams took an unusual path to the New Orleans roster, as he declined to accept a two-way contract or Exhibit 10 deal and instead elected to sign a camp deal featuring only $50,000 in guaranteed money. The swingman secured his spot with a strong showing in the preseason, during which he averaged 2.4 points and 3.4 rebounds in 7.6 minutes per game. He'll likely begin his NBA career on the outside of the rotation, as the Pelicans boast a number of established options on the wing.
