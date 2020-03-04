Pelicans' Kenrich Williams: Deemed questionable
Williams (back) is questionable for Wednesday's game against Dallas.
Williams hasn't played since Jan. 6 due to a lower-back issue, but the fact that he's being considered questionable for Wednesday's game in Dallas suggests he's inching closer to a return. Look for his status to clear up closer to tipoff.
More News
-
Pelicans' Kenrich Williams: Unlikely to play Tuesday•
-
Pelicans' Kenrich Williams: Ruled out•
-
Pelicans' Kenrich Williams: Unlikely to play Sunday•
-
Pelicans' Kenrich Williams: Remains out Friday•
-
Pelicans' Kenrich Williams: Goes through practice•
-
Pelicans' Kenrich Williams: To be re-evaluated in one week•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...