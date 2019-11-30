Pelicans' Kenrich Williams: Doubtful Sunday
Williams (ankle) is doubtful for Sunday's matchup against the Thunder.
Williams left Friday's loss at Oklahoma City due to a sprained left ankle, and it's unlikely he'll be able to play Sunday. Assuming he's out, Nicolo Melli could be in for extended run, as could E'Twaun Moore.
More News
-
Pelicans' Kenrich Williams: Will not return Frdiay•
-
Pelicans' Kenrich Williams: Scores 11 in close loss•
-
Pelicans' Kenrich Williams: Another superb rebounding effort•
-
Pelicans' Kenrich Williams: Hits glass hard in win•
-
Pelicans' Kenrich Williams: Another solid showing in win•
-
Pelicans' Kenrich Williams: Flirts with double-double•
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...