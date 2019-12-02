Pelicans' Kenrich Williams: Doubtful Tuesday
Williams (ankle) is considered doubtful for Tuesday's game against Dallas, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
According to coach Alvin Gentry, it'll be tough for Williams to play. The 24-year-old missed Sunday's game against the Thunder due to an ankle sprain picked up in Friday's game against Oklahoma City. If he's held out, look for Lonzo Ball to make a second-straight start.
