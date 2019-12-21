Williams tallied zero points (0-7 FG, 0-5 3Pt), seven rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 28 minutes during Friday's 106-102 loss to Golden State.

Williams continues to start for the Pelicans despite putting up very little in terms of production. Across his last 10 games, Williams is averaging 2.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.7 blocks. These are not the numbers of an NBA starter and common sense would having him moving back to the bench at some point in the near future. Even if that is not the case, Williams should not be viewed as a fantasy asset outside of the very deepest formats.