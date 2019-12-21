Pelicans' Kenrich Williams: Everything but points in loss
Williams tallied zero points (0-7 FG, 0-5 3Pt), seven rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 28 minutes during Friday's 106-102 loss to Golden State.
Williams continues to start for the Pelicans despite putting up very little in terms of production. Across his last 10 games, Williams is averaging 2.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.7 blocks. These are not the numbers of an NBA starter and common sense would having him moving back to the bench at some point in the near future. Even if that is not the case, Williams should not be viewed as a fantasy asset outside of the very deepest formats.
More News
-
Pelicans' Kenrich Williams: Fails to score•
-
Pelicans' Kenrich Williams: Logs 25 minutes in return to lineup•
-
Pelicans' Kenrich Williams: Set to play Thursday•
-
Pelicans' Kenrich Williams: Likely to play Thursday•
-
Pelicans' Kenrich Williams: Officially out Tuesday•
-
Pelicans' Kenrich Williams: Doubtful Tuesday•
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...