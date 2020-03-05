Pelicans' Kenrich Williams: Expected back Friday
Williams (back) is probable for Friday's game against the Heat.
Williams is on track to play for the first time since Jan. 6, assuming he checks out OK during pregame activities Friday. With Zion Williamson healthy, Williams may not see significant run when he does returns.
