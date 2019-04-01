Williams logged 23 minutes and finished with zero points (0-3 FG, 0-3 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and one steal in Sunday's 130-102 loss to the Lakers.

Williams became a trendy waiver-wire pickup in early February on the strength of a few quality performances in a row, but the bloom appears to be off the rose now. He's failed to reach double figures in the scoring column over the past six games while shooting a wretched 27.9 percent from the floor and averaging 6.3 boards, 2.3 assists, 2.2 steals and 1.0 triples in 29.2 minutes over that stretch.