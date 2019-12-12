Pelicans' Kenrich Williams: Fails to score
Williams had zero points (0-5 FG, 0-5 3Pt), seven rebounds, five assists and a block during 26 minutes of action in the Pelicans' 127-112 Wednesday night loss to the Bucks.
Williams couldn't find the bottom of the basket Wednesday, going scoreless for the first time in a game in which he saw his usual allotment of minutes. The contributions across the stat sheet helped mitigate the lack of scoring, but doesn't change the fact that there should be plenty of other, more consistent, players available on the wire.
