Williams went for eight points (3-10 FG, 2-8 3Pt), 11 rebounds, three assists, and three steals in 40 minutes during Monday's 129-125 overtime win against the Mavericks.

Williams swiped at least three steals for the third time in the last 13 games and grabbed double-digit boards for the fourth time this season. Moreover, the rookie forward earned a career high minute total and has seen at least 30 minutes in 16 of his last 23 appearances.