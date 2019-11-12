Pelicans' Kenrich Williams: Flirts with double-double
Williams tallied eight points (3-8 FG, 2-7 3Pt), 11 rebounds and two assists across a season-high 38 minutes Monday in the Pelicans' 122-116 loss to the Rockets.
Making a second straight start, Williams benefited from a 10-minute bump from Saturday's win over the Hornets after Brandon Ingram (knee) was scratched shortly before Monday's tipoff. Ingram is slated to undergo an MRI on Tuesday, but the Pelicans don't believe he's dealing with a significant injury. That said, Ingram isn't a lock to play in the Pelicans' next game Thursday against the Clippers, so Williams could be in store for another high-minute role. Williams looks like a decent short-term streaming option for fantasy managers looking for aid in rebounds, three-pointers and the defensive categories.
