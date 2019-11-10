Williams went for 15 points (6-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 0-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block in 28 minutes during Saturday's 115-110 win over the Hornets.

Williams drew the start and was extremely efficient offensively while delivering a very well-rounded stat line. He's an inconsistent shooter. However, Williams could be in line to earn the majority of playing time at the power forward spot over the next month or so until Zion Williamson (knee) is healthy.