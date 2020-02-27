Pelicans' Kenrich Williams: Goes through practice
Williams (back) was able to go through a full practice Thursday, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
Williams hasn't played since early January while dealing with discomfort in his back, but he appears to be moving in the right direction. The forward received an injection prior to the All-Star break, and after practicing Thursday, there's a chance he could be back in the rotation sometime within the next few games. The Pels are considering Williams day-to-day ahead of Friday's home game against the Cavs.
