Pelicans' Kenrich Williams: Heads to bench
Williams is set to come off the bench Monday against Portland, Jamie Goldberg of The Oregonian reports.
Williams had started the last seven games, but he's been held scoreless in the last two contests and will take on a new role Monday night. Lonza Ball joins the starting five as a result.
