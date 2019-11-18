Williams tallied five points (2-8 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and one block in 36 minutes Sunday in the Pelicans' 108-100 win over the Warriors.

Since entering the starting lineup five games ago, Williams has cleared 30 minutes on four occasions and grabbed 10-plus boards three times. He'll remain on the fantasy radar while his playing time is on the rise, but Williams' minutes could easily take a major hit as soon as Tuesday. The Pelicans have six potential rotation players -- Brandon Ingram (knee), Lonzo Ball (hip), Josh Hart (knee), Derrick Favors (back), Frank Jackson (neck) and Jahlil Okafor (ankle) -- who could all conceivably return to action in the team's next game against the Trail Blazers.