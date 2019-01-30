Williams scored eight points (4-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-2 FT) while adding a career-high 16 rebounds, an assist and a block in 30 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 121-116 win over the Rockets.

The rookie hadn't played more than 18 minutes in any game prior, and his previous career high for boards was four, so to say this performance came out of nowhere would be an understatement. In fact, even the eight points set a new personal best for Williams. This effort might earn him a bigger role moving forward, particularly if the roster gets shaken up by an Anthony Davis trade, but he'll need to do a lot more to land on the fantasy radar.