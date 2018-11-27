Williams is inactive for Monday's game against Boston, Andrew Lopez of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Williams was recalled from the G League earlier in the day, but he won't have a chance to see any NBA action off the bench. He's appeared in five games for New Orleans so far this year, averaging just 1.0 point and 1.0 rebound per game across 5.4 minutes.

