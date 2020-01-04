Pelicans' Kenrich Williams: Insignificant role Friday
Williams had just three rebounds in six minutes during Friday's 123-113 loss to the Lakers.
Williams continues to regress as the Pelicans find their rhythm. He was seeing significant minutes at one point earlier in the season; however, he was barely a 12-team option even then. His role is barely worth mentioning at the moment and his value has all but evaporated.
More News
-
Pelicans' Kenrich Williams: Heads to bench•
-
Pelicans' Kenrich Williams: Everything but points in loss•
-
Pelicans' Kenrich Williams: Fails to score•
-
Pelicans' Kenrich Williams: Logs 25 minutes in return to lineup•
-
Pelicans' Kenrich Williams: Set to play Thursday•
-
Pelicans' Kenrich Williams: Likely to play Thursday•
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.