Pelicans' Kenrich Williams: Likely to play Thursday
Coach Alvin Gentry believes Williams (ankle/personal) will "try and play" Thursday against the Suns, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.
Williams, who has been dealing with an ankle injury, wasn't with the Pelicans on Tuesday because his girlfriend had a baby. Coach Gentry seems confident that Williams will be healed from his ankle injury and won't take personal time off Thursday. Prior to his ankle injury, Williams had started 11 straight games, averaging 6.8 points, 8.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.1 steals in the 10 games before suffering the injury.
