Williams finished with zero points (0-2 FT), one rebound and one assist in 12 minutes during Saturday's 126-103 loss to the Clippers.

Williams wasn't part of the team's rotation during Thursday's matchup versus the Jazz, but the lopsided scoreline against the Clippers resulted in coach Alvin Gentry going deep into his bench. Williams is unlikely to hold much value for fantasy purposes during the restart barring a substantial increase in playing time.