Pelicans' Kenrich Williams: Logs 23 minutes in preseason finale
Williams had zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), six rebounds, two steals, and one block in 23 minutes during Friday's 117-116 win over the Knicks.
Williams established himself as versatile contributor on both ends of the court last season. He put up a goose egg in the scoring department in this one and has been inconsistent as a shotmaker, but he can do a bit of everything and could be in line to see decent minutes with Zion Williamson (knee) out for at least a couple weeks.
