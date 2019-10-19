Williams had zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), six rebounds, two steals, and one block in 23 minutes during Friday's 117-116 win over the Knicks.

Williams established himself as versatile contributor on both ends of the court last season. He put up a goose egg in the scoring department in this one and has been inconsistent as a shotmaker, but he can do a bit of everything and could be in line to see decent minutes with Zion Williamson (knee) out for at least a couple weeks.