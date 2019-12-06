Pelicans' Kenrich Williams: Logs 25 minutes in return to lineup
Williams chipped in six points (2-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, two blocks and one assist in 25 minutes during Thursday's 139-132 overtime loss to the Suns.
Williams returned to the lineup following a three-game absence due to an ankle injury and a personal matter. After starting 11 straight games prior to his injury, Williams came off the bench, while Lonzo Ball had his best showing of the season. It seems somewhat unlikely that Williams will re-enter the starting five barring injuries, which may limit his appeal to deeper formats.
