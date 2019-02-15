Williams totaled nine points (4-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt), 12 rebounds, four assists, one steal, and one block in 34 minutes during Thursday's 131-122 victory over Oklahoma City.

Williams got things going again Thursday after turning in a stinker during his previous game. He hauled down a team-high 12 rebounds, helping the Pelicans to a much-needed victory. Williams appears entrenched as the teams starting small forward and should continue to flirt with 12-team value down the stretch, given his ability to contribute across the board.