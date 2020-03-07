Pelicans' Kenrich Williams: Off injury report Friday
Williams (back) is available for Friday's game against the Heat, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.
Back soreness has prevented Williams from playing since Jan. 6, but he's finally available to make a return. That said, with the Pelicans mostly healthy at forward, it might be difficult for him to carve out a significant role.
