Pelicans' Kenrich Williams: Officially out Tuesday
Williams (ankle) will not play Tuesday against the Mavericks.
This isn't all too surprising, as coach Alvin Gentry noted earlier in the day that it would be tough for Williams, who is nursing a sprained left ankle, to play Tuesday. His next chance to return will come Thursday against the Suns.
More News
-
Pelicans' Kenrich Williams: Doubtful Tuesday•
-
Pelicans' Kenrich Williams: Won't play Sunday•
-
Pelicans' Kenrich Williams: Doubtful Sunday•
-
Pelicans' Kenrich Williams: Will not return Frdiay•
-
Pelicans' Kenrich Williams: Scores 11 in close loss•
-
Pelicans' Kenrich Williams: Another superb rebounding effort•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...