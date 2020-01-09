Pelicans' Kenrich Williams: Out again Friday
Williams (back) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Knicks.
Williams is still nursing back spams, which also kept him out of Wednesday's win over the Bulls. The forward had a run as a starter earlier in the season, but he's been relegated to a reduced bench role over the last few weeks.
