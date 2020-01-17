Pelicans' Kenrich Williams: Out again Saturday
Williams (back) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Clippers.
Williams will remain sidelined for his sixth straight matchup with back spasms. His next opportunity to return will come Monday in Memphis.
