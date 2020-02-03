Pelicans' Kenrich Williams: Out again Tuesday
Williams (back) will not play Tuesday against the Bucks.
Williams will miss a 14th straight game as he continues to battle a bout of back soreness. While he remains without a timetable for his return, his next chance to take the court will come Thursday in Chicago.
