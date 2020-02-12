Pelicans' Kenrich Williams: Out Thursday
Williams (back) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Thunder.
Williams will miss his 18th consecutive game as he continues to battle a back injury. The 25-year-old's next chance to take the court will be after the All-Star break Feb. 21 at Portland.
