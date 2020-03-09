Williams (coach's decision) didn't see the floor Sunday in the Pelicans' 120-107 win over the Timberwolves.

Williams was inactive for 25 consecutive games due to a back injury before he received the green light to dress for Friday's 110-104 win over the Heat. He didn't see action in that game, and he didn't shed his warmups Sunday either, as the contest remained relatively competitive throughout. Williams' lack of usage indicates that he's simply not viewed as a part of coach Alvin Gentry's regular rotation, even though he's healthy again.