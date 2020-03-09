Pelicans' Kenrich Williams: Outside rotation since returning
Williams (coach's decision) didn't see the floor Sunday in the Pelicans' 120-107 win over the Timberwolves.
Williams was inactive for 25 consecutive games due to a back injury before he received the green light to dress for Friday's 110-104 win over the Heat. He didn't see action in that game, and he didn't shed his warmups Sunday either, as the contest remained relatively competitive throughout. Williams' lack of usage indicates that he's simply not viewed as a part of coach Alvin Gentry's regular rotation, even though he's healthy again.
More News
-
Pelicans' Kenrich Williams: Off injury report Friday•
-
Pelicans' Kenrich Williams: Expected back Friday•
-
Pelicans' Kenrich Williams: Unavailable Wednesday•
-
Pelicans' Kenrich Williams: Deemed questionable•
-
Pelicans' Kenrich Williams: Unlikely to play Tuesday•
-
Pelicans' Kenrich Williams: Ruled out•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 21
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 21.
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...