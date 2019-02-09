Williams put up 19 points (6-10 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one block across 37 minutes Friday in the Pelicans' 122-117 win over the Timberwolves.

Williams' rest-of-season outlook is still in flux while the team waits for E'Twaun Moore to shake off a quadriceps injury, but the undrafted rookie out of TCU has thus far made a good argument to hold down a steady rotation spot moving forward. He's now earned 30-plus minutes over each of the last six games and has performed well on the whole with averages of 13.3 points (on 50 percent shooting from the field), 8.8 rebounds, 2.5 triples, 2.7 assists and 1.2 blocks. At least for the time being, it looks like the Pelicans will proceed with Williams as their starting power forward in light of coach Alvin Gentry's preference to split up Anthony Davis and Julius Randle.