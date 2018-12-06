Pelicans' Kenrich Williams: Recalled from G League
Williams was recalled from the G League on Thursday, Andrew Lopez of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Williams has been bouncing back and forth between the NBA and the G League all season. He's played 29 total minutes with the Pelicans, racking up five points and five rebounds.
