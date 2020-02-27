Pelicans' Kenrich Williams: Remains out Friday
Williams (back) won't play Friday against the Cavaliers.
Williams was able to go through practice Thursday, so there's hope he'll be able to return soon. It won't be Friday, but he should tentatively be considered questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Lakers.
