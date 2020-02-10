Pelicans' Kenrich Williams: Remains sidelined Tuesday
Williams (back) won't play Tuesday against Portland, Jamie Goldberg of The Oregonian reports.
Williams will remain sidelined for a 17th straight matchup due to an ailing back injury. The forward's next opportunity to take the floor looms Thursday against the Thunder.
