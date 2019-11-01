Pelicans' Kenrich Williams: Role declines in Holiday's return
Williams played three minutes off the bench Thursday in the Pelicans' 122-107 win over the Nuggets, finishing with zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one assist.
After logging a combined 58 minutes over the Pelicans' previous two contests, Williams was one of the big losers with Jrue Holiday's return from a one-game absence due to a knee issue. Coach Alvin Gentry hasn't settled on a defined second unit quite yet, but based on his lack of playing time Thursday, Williams may be on the outside looking in for a regular spot in the rotation.
