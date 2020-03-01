Pelicans' Kenrich Williams: Ruled out
Williams (back) will not play Sunday against the Lakers.
Williams was able to practice on Thursday for the first time, but it remains unclear when he'll be cleared to make his return. The forward has not appeared in a game since Jan. 6 against Utah.
