Williams produced 11 points (4-7 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 0-2 FT), seven rebounds, an assist and a steal in 33 minutes during Wednesday's loss to the Lakers.

Williams turned out his third double-digit scoring performance of the season and finished with a team-leading plus-17 net rating despite Josh Hart (knee) returning to the fold. It's unclear if Williams will be able to maintain his starting role with Hart back in the lineup, but he's been successful thus far, fulfilling his role as a three-and-D wing. In 10 starts this year, Williams' averaging 6.8 points, 8.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.3 threes in 32.5 minutes.