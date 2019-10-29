Pelicans' Kenrich Williams: Scores 16 points in Monday's loss
Williams recorded 16 points (6-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-4 FT), six rebounds, three steals, two assists, and one block in 26 minutes during Monday's 134-123 loss to the Warriors.
Williams amassed more points in this one than he did in the first three games combined this season. It was a very well-rounded effort for the sophomore, and he has proven capable of filling in at multiple front court positions. Given the injuries to Derrick Favors (knee), Zion Williamson (knee), and Darius Miller (Achilles), Williams is likely to hold onto a fairly demanding role, at least in the short term.
More News
-
Pelicans' Kenrich Williams: Logs 23 minutes in preseason finale•
-
Pelicans' Kenrich Williams: Well-rounded line in season finale•
-
Pelicans' Kenrich Williams: Fails to score in blowout loss•
-
Pelicans' Kenrich Williams: Fills box score in Monday's win•
-
Pelicans' Kenrich Williams: Career-high five steals in loss•
-
Pelicans' Kenrich Williams: Logs 12 points in Wednesday's loss•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...