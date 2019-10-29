Williams recorded 16 points (6-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-4 FT), six rebounds, three steals, two assists, and one block in 26 minutes during Monday's 134-123 loss to the Warriors.

Williams amassed more points in this one than he did in the first three games combined this season. It was a very well-rounded effort for the sophomore, and he has proven capable of filling in at multiple front court positions. Given the injuries to Derrick Favors (knee), Zion Williamson (knee), and Darius Miller (Achilles), Williams is likely to hold onto a fairly demanding role, at least in the short term.