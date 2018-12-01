Pelicans' Kenrich Williams: Sent to G League
Williams was assigned to the G League on Saturday, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
Williams has played just 29 minutes for the Pelicans this season, totaling five points and five boards. He'll join the Westchester Knicks in order to see more run for the time being.
