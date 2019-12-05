Coach Alvin Gentry said Williams (ankle/personal) will play Thursday against the Suns, Daniel Sallerson of the Pelicans Radio Network reports.

Williams, who has been nursing an ankle injury, was away from the team Tuesday because his girlfriend had a baby, but he's back with the Pelicans in time for Thursday's clash against Phoenix. In 11 games since joining the starting lineup, Williams is averaging 6.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 30.0 minutes.