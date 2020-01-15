Pelicans' Kenrich Williams: Set to sit Thursday
Williams (back) is listed as out for Thursday's game against the Jazz.
It'll be the fourth consecutive absence for Williams, who's still battling a back injury. Continue to consider him questionable on a game-to-game basis until the Pels say otherwise.
