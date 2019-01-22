Williams (coach's decision) was inactive for Monday's 105-85 win over the Grizzlies.

The Pelicans had all their key regulars available save for Anthony Davis (finger), relegating Williams to street clothes as coach Alvin Gentry opted to go with others to fill out the eight-man bench. After earning his spot onto the roster as a undrafted rookie during training camp, Williams hasn't done much in his limited opportunities this season to push for a bigger role. He has appeared in 12 games and has shot 6-for-18 from the floor.