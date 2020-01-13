Pelicans' Kenrich Williams: Sitting again Monday
Williams (back) won't play Monday against the Pistons.
Williams has missed three consecutive games with back spasms, and he'll be unable to return for Monday's contest. The forward had been reduced to a bench role over the past several weeks.
