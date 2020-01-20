Pelicans' Kenrich Williams: Sitting out Monday
Williams (back) is listed as out for Monday's game against the Grizzlies.
Williams continues to deal with soreness on the right side of his lower back and will be idle for a seventh straight game. The Pelicans are viewing Williams as day-to-day for the time being, but with Zion Williamson (knee) expected to make his season debut later this week, the former might not have a rotation spot waiting for him once he's deemed healthy enough to play.
